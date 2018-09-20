Zolani Mkiva appointed as SA National Arts Council acting CEO

In a statement on Wednesday, the council said it had advised Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa “of their decision to appoint a board member, Zolani Mkiva, as the Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective 25 September 2018”.The statement added: “CEO, Rosemary Mangope has been placed on special leave to face disciplinary charges. This follows a Gobodo investigation instituted by the Department of Arts and Culture”.

Mangope is accused of a litany of charges that include awarding herself a salary increase and bonus.

“On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Mkiva, for stepping up and showing the willingness to assist us at this time of transition. Our mandate is clear; it is to develop South Africa’s arts sector and creative industry and promote excellence in the arts,” said Advocate Hartley Ngoato, Chairperson of the board.

“Mkiva understands this, and has the support of the Board.”,

Accepting the appointment Mkiva said he was humbled by the board’s request for him to steer the ship at this time.

“The arts play a critical role in advancing social cohesion, and it is incumbent on the National Arts Council to develop and promote our artists,” said Mkiva.

“Our immediate challenge is to restore the confidence of all our stakeholders and fast-track the disbursement of funds to the arts sector. I will count on the board’s support to ensure that we stabilise the National Arts Council and role out the implementation of our new strategy.”