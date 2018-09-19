KZN killer sentenced to life-plus-43-years behind bars

A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment and an additional 43 years for various cases including murder, robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm, Kwa-Zulu Natal police said today.

Mhlaliseni Gqoza Ndlovu was convicted and sentenced on Friday by the Madadeni High Court to life imprisonment for murder, 30 years for two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, seven years for attempted murder, five years for possession of an unlicensed firearm and one year for possession of ammunition.

In a statement, police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said the accused was convicted after the court heard how he terrorized the community of Madadeni last year.

“On October 21, 2017, the victim, Joshua Nkosi, 47, was in his vehicle parked behind Rumelin Stadium in Madadeni with his girlfriend. They were approached by the accused who was armed with a pistol. Nkosi was shot and killed and his body was taken out from his vehicle,” said Zwane.

“The accused drove the vehicle away with the female. While driving, it is alleged that the vehicle lost control and overturned. That is when the woman escaped.”

A motorist who spotted the accident stopped to help, not realising that he was assisting a hijacker. The accused opened fire at the motorist and his two passengers. A passenger was injured and was taken to hospital for treatment. The accused robbed them of their cellphones before stealing their vehicle. Cases of murder, robbery and attempted murder were opened at the Madadeni police station for further investigation.

“Four days later, the accused was arrested by the Newcastle FCS Unit on a rape case and was subsequently linked to the murder and hijacking cases. The accused was charged accordingly and a firearm suspected to be used during the murder was also recovered. The rape cases against him are still pending at court,” Zwane said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

