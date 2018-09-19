People left homeless as shacks flattened in Rustenburg

At least 19 structures were destroyed during an eviction at Reutlwile View in Zinniaville near Rustenburg today, leaving several people homeless.

The Sheriff of the court arrived at the informal settlement, accompanied by the police and security officers in orange reflectors vests, armed with hammers and crow bars to flatten shacks.

The structures were said to have been erected illegally on land belonging to other people. The shacks were destroyed and left at the scene, with the contents left untouched.

Community leader Tsietsi Mohulatsi said the Rustenburg municipality had a court order to remove the structures.

“The municipality says these shacks are erected on land that had been bought,” he said.

He explained that the shacks were on land protected by a court order, as previously the community had won the right to stay in the area after legal battles with the Rustenburg municipality.

Angry residents said they would barricades streets during the night, lamenting that they had nowhere to sleep.

The Rustenburg municipality was not immediately available to comment. Municipality spokesperson Andrew Seome said he was not in position to comment as he did not know about the eviction.

– African News Agency (ANA)

