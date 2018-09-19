Four Cape Town firefighters injured in gas explosion

Four firefighters were injured after a gas cylinder exploded in a container at an education building in Belhar in the early hours of Wednesday morning, the city of Cape Town said.

In a statement, city mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said a pile of wood next to the container caught alight and quickly spread to a steel container, causing the liquid petroleum gas stored there to overheat, causing the explosion.

“One of them [firefighters] was inside the container at the time of the explosion and was taken to hospital suffering from disorientation,” said Smith.

“A learner firefighter was thrown backwards and sustained minor injuries when a metal post landed on his left leg, and the station commander suffered a bruise on his forehead, bleeding from his mouth and second-degree burns on the back of his head.”

Smith said the explosion happened because of the improper storage of gas cylinders.

“I appeal to the public to assist us by being more vigilant around flammable materials at all times regardless of the use of the building. Exercise caution when using, storing, or handling equipment that could ignite or produce heat.”