 
menu
South Africa 19.9.2018 02:26 pm

Four Cape Town firefighters injured in gas explosion

ANA
Photo for illustrative purposes.

Photo for illustrative purposes.

The city says one of them was inside the container at the time and he was taken to the hospital suffering from disorientation.

Four firefighters were injured after a gas cylinder exploded in a container at an education building in Belhar in the early hours of Wednesday morning, the city of Cape Town said.

In a statement, city mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said a pile of wood next to the container caught alight and quickly spread to a steel container, causing the liquid petroleum gas stored there to overheat, causing the explosion.

“One of them [firefighters] was inside the container at the time of the explosion and was taken to hospital suffering from disorientation,” said Smith.

“A learner firefighter was thrown backwards and sustained minor injuries when a metal post landed on his left leg, and the station commander suffered a bruise on his forehead, bleeding from his mouth and second-degree burns on the back of his head.”

Smith said the explosion happened because of the improper storage of gas cylinders.

“I appeal to the public to assist us by being more vigilant around flammable materials at all times regardless of the use of the building. Exercise caution when using, storing, or handling equipment that could ignite or produce heat.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mmusi says no to being Western Cape premier 18.9.2018
Cape Town cops nab trio for killing two people 18.9.2018
City of Cape Town feeder dams hit 70% full 17.9.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.