Charges laid against North West doctor for ‘fondling’ patient

Sexual assault charges have been laid against a doctor from Ikageng near Potchefstroom in the North West after he allegedly fondled and penetrated a young woman at his medical practice when she went to him for treatment.

According to the police report, the 20-year-old female complainant alleged that on September 5 she wasn’t feeling well and asked a neighbour to accompany her to a local doctor.

On arrival, she was taken into a consultation room alone. She told the doctor she had a headache, and her blood pressure was taken and the doctor asked if she preferred pills or an injection. The complainant opted for an injection.

The doctor then closed his door and allegedly started to massage the complainant on her neck and breasts. He then apparently asked her to lift her hands, as he then began massaging the complainant’s genitals, making her very uncomfortable.

He then allegedly penetrated her with his fingers, causing her to jump away from him. He asked her if she had experienced pain and she replied that she had, prompting him to immediately leave the room.

The young woman then reported the incident to the police.

The Ikageng police spokesperson, Sergeant Kelebogile Trom, said the 43-year old doctor was arrested on September 10 on sexual assault charges and was released on bail. Investigations are ongoing.

Sources close to the doctor said his surgery is still fully functional and open.

This is not the first time a medical practitioner from Ikageng has faced trouble with the law.

Earlier this year, general practitioner Dr David Gaotingwe Sello had his license suspended following botched surgeries at his consulting rooms.