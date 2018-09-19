 
menu
South Africa 19.9.2018 11:39 am

Low water levels force Joburg Water to close Bryanston reservoir

Pieter Dempsey and Daniella Potter

Outlets at the reservoir have been closed in order to replenish the water supply.

Many areas in Bryanston, Rivonia, Lonehill, Magaliessig, Douglasdale, and Paulshof have been without water since Wednesday morning, reports Sandton Chronicle.

Water entity Johannesburg Water has advised that this is due to challenges experienced at the Bryanston reservoir as the water levels are low. The water entity has thus closed the outlet until water levels stabilise.

ALSO READ: Eikenhof substation explosion was sabotage – Mashaba

Ward 103 councillor Vincent Earp provided further clarity stating that more water was flowing out than what was being pumped into the Bryanston reservoir.

“They had abnormally high usage yesterday which was compounded by some big bursts in the area,” said Earp.

He added that he knew of the burst on Bantry Road in Bryanston.

“When the reservoir gets low, they have to protect the infrastructure and pumps. Result is that they closed the outlets to replenish the water supply. They also have taken the opportunity to check all the valves at the reservoir,” the councillor explained.

Water tanks are being provided at Nicolway Shopping Centre, Epsom Downs, Douglasdale, Fourways Mall, Pineslopes Shopping Centre, Leopard Frog, and Lonehill Boulevard until more information is received.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Planned two-day water shutdown to affect Polokwane 17.9.2018
WATCH: Worms in Kempton Park water worry resident 10.9.2018
Tshwane says Hammanskraal water safe to drink, withdraws tankers 7.9.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.