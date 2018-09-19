Low water levels force Joburg Water to close Bryanston reservoir

Many areas in Bryanston, Rivonia, Lonehill, Magaliessig, Douglasdale, and Paulshof have been without water since Wednesday morning, reports Sandton Chronicle.

Water entity Johannesburg Water has advised that this is due to challenges experienced at the Bryanston reservoir as the water levels are low. The water entity has thus closed the outlet until water levels stabilise.

#BryanstonReservoir, We are arranging water tanks to Nicolway Shopping centre, Epsom Downs, Douglasdale, Fourways/Fourways mall, Pineslopes shopping centre, Leopard Frog and Lonehill Boulevard. There will also be roaming water tankers in the affected areas. ^E — Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) September 19, 2018

Ward 103 councillor Vincent Earp provided further clarity stating that more water was flowing out than what was being pumped into the Bryanston reservoir.

“They had abnormally high usage yesterday which was compounded by some big bursts in the area,” said Earp.

He added that he knew of the burst on Bantry Road in Bryanston.

“When the reservoir gets low, they have to protect the infrastructure and pumps. Result is that they closed the outlets to replenish the water supply. They also have taken the opportunity to check all the valves at the reservoir,” the councillor explained.

Water tanks are being provided at Nicolway Shopping Centre, Epsom Downs, Douglasdale, Fourways Mall, Pineslopes Shopping Centre, Leopard Frog, and Lonehill Boulevard until more information is received.

