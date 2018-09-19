Driver flees after bus carrying children crashes

A bus carrying school children is to be checked for roadworthiness on Wednesday morning, after the vehicle crashed and the license disk was found to have expired in February, reports Northern Natal Courier.

The driver fled the scene on the R602 near the Wasbank/By Products turnoff after the vehicle went out of control and hit a tree. The bus was carrying around 50 children to various schools in Dundee from the Wasbank area.

Ambulances were dispatched to the scene and the children, most of whom only received cuts and bruises, were admitted to Dundee Hospital. Some suffered broken limbs and will have to be transferred to Madadeni and other hospitals in the area.

