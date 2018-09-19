 
menu
South Africa 19.9.2018 11:19 am

Driver flees after bus carrying children crashes

CNS Reporter

The injured were treated on the scene for slight injuries, while those with more serious injuries were transferred to hospitals.

A bus carrying school children is to be checked for roadworthiness on Wednesday morning, after the vehicle crashed and the license disk was found to have expired in February, reports Northern Natal Courier.

The driver fled the scene on the R602 near the Wasbank/By Products turnoff after the vehicle went out of control and hit a tree. The bus was carrying around 50 children to various schools in Dundee from the Wasbank area.

ALSO READ: Child dies in bus accident in Western Cape

Ambulances were dispatched to the scene and the children, most of whom only received cuts and bruises, were admitted to Dundee Hospital. Some suffered broken limbs and will have to be transferred to Madadeni and other hospitals in the area.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Truck ploughs through wall in Bloem, killing five 17.9.2018
Soapie actress killed in KZN crash 17.9.2018
One killed, three injured in crash in Gauteng 15.9.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.