Cable theft puts brakes on Pretoria-Joburg trains

Metrorail said on Wednesday that its train service running between Pretoria and Johannesburg was disrupted due to overhead catenary wires being cut and stolen at Irene from both the up and down lines.

Goodman Matampi, acting provincial manager of Gauteng Metrorail, said trains to and from Pretoria cannot move past the affected area until technicians replace the stolen cable.

“It is now the second day in a row that thousands of commuters travelling experience is affected due to cable theft in this corridor. Of great concern is the fact that the criminals are now targeting both lines to make sure the railway system is paralysed for peak period operation,” Matampi said.

“We call on support from local government and law enforcement agencies to help us tighten all efforts in fighting this criminality which may soon lead to the collapse of the railway services and negatively affect the economy of the province.”

Matampi said arrangements for buses were also underway for loyal ticket holders. The alternative transport is available between Olifantsfontein and Irene stations. Train service technicians are attending to the problem.

