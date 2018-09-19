 
menu
South Africa 19.9.2018 07:42 am

Power FM fires JJ Tabane after on-air apology to Phumla Wiliams

Batandwa Malingo
JJ Tabane. Image: oresego.com

JJ Tabane. Image: oresego.com

The station says the host has ‘committed serious material breaches of the provisions of our independent contractor agreement’.

Talk radio station Power FM has fired one of its most popular hosts, JJ Onkgopotse Tabane, after he used his show to apologise to acting government communications head Phumla Williams.

The move comes after the host got involved in a Twitter spat with political commentator Chris Vick about Williams’ testimony at the state capture inquiry.

Vick questioned Tabane’s reaction to Williams’ testimony.

Williams had claimed she faced ill-treatment by her former boss Muthambi, and Tabane tweeted: “Faith Muthambi … this is a horror story.”

Vick then responded by saying: “but you used to work for #faithmuthambi when she was communications minister, bro. Didn’t you set up that huge advisory panel for her (the one I resigned from) and write those ridiculous opinion pieces in her name? Weren’t you advising her? #StateCaptureInquiry @Powerfm987.”

Tabane was suspended two weeks ago, after he was afforded an “opportunity to appraise [sic] the station about the veracity of the allegations which were raised within the context of the ongoing debate around State Capture, linking him to alleged improper conduct emanating from his association with former minister Faith Muthambi”.

The station said at the time that Tabane had dedicated the introduction of his show to his personal matters, which included extending an apology to Williams for his conduct.

The station has since confirmed that Tabane has been fired as from September 18, 2018.

“While much of the commentary in the public arena has been reduced to Tabane’s on-air apology to Ms Phumla Williams, emanating from the state capture inquiry, the main issue is that Tabane committed serious material breaches of the provisions of our independent contractor agreement, rendering it impossible to continue a contractual relationship with him. We have notified Tabane that his agreement with POWER 98.7 is terminated with immediate effect,” said station manager Bob Mabena.

Listeners took to social media to react to Tabane’s sacking.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Here is why Power FM suspended JJ Tabane 12.9.2018
Power FM’s JJ Tabane suspended after public spat about Muthambi 11.9.2018
Chris Vick slams JJ Tabane for expressing shock over Faith Muthambi 5.9.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.