Power FM fires JJ Tabane after on-air apology to Phumla Wiliams

Talk radio station Power FM has fired one of its most popular hosts, JJ Onkgopotse Tabane, after he used his show to apologise to acting government communications head Phumla Williams.

The move comes after the host got involved in a Twitter spat with political commentator Chris Vick about Williams’ testimony at the state capture inquiry. Vick questioned Tabane’s reaction to Williams’ testimony. Williams had claimed she faced ill-treatment by her former boss Muthambi, and Tabane tweeted: “Faith Muthambi … this is a horror story.” Vick then responded by saying: “but you used to work for #faithmuthambi when she was communications minister, bro. Didn’t you set up that huge advisory panel for her (the one I resigned from) and write those ridiculous opinion pieces in her name? Weren’t you advising her? #StateCaptureInquiry @Powerfm987.” Tabane was suspended two weeks ago, after he was afforded an “opportunity to appraise [sic] the station about the veracity of the allegations which were raised within the context of the ongoing debate around State Capture, linking him to alleged improper conduct emanating from his association with former minister Faith Muthambi”. The station said at the time that Tabane had dedicated the introduction of his show to his personal matters, which included extending an apology to Williams for his conduct.

The station has since confirmed that Tabane has been fired as from September 18, 2018.

“While much of the commentary in the public arena has been reduced to Tabane’s on-air apology to Ms Phumla Williams, emanating from the state capture inquiry, the main issue is that Tabane committed serious material breaches of the provisions of our independent contractor agreement, rendering it impossible to continue a contractual relationship with him. We have notified Tabane that his agreement with POWER 98.7 is terminated with immediate effect,” said station manager Bob Mabena.

Listeners took to social media to react to Tabane’s sacking.

@mabena_bob very much disappointed with your decision to fire @JJTabane, I get that as a leader you had to make tough decisions but in this case forgiveness was never considered, any way life goes on but be careful this doesn't come back to bite you #powerbreakfast — innocent mahlangu (@innocentmahla19) September 19, 2018

disappointing from Power since I started listening in 2013, yes @JJTabane was wrong,he apologized @mabena_bob @Andile_Khumalo I'm no longer a listener. Loyalty is not to a contract or building that makes PowerFM, loyalty is to the presenters that make us choose powerfm everyday. — Viwe Pobana (@Viwe_Pobana) September 19, 2018

I guess on the JJ Tabane issue it is best to say the expulsion has resulted in the relationship with many listeners being irretrievably broken down. The trust relationship is gone. — Mashomane ???????????????? (@twieterazzi) September 19, 2018

