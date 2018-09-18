DUT fully operational following protests

Durban University of Technology (DUT) was fully operational today, following the disruption of some lectures and tests.

“DUT remains fully operational and classes continue. The security system at the University has been beefed up in order to protect staff and students as well as to prevent any further interruptions to the academic programme.”

DUT management said in a statement that the disruptions by student protesters happened on Monday.

“Durban University of Technology Vice-Chancellor and Principal Professor Thandwa Mthembu received a memorandum of demands from the SRC President,” the university said.

Senior director of Corporate Affairs, Alan Khan said following the protests DUT Management then scheduled a meeting between the two parties, management and SRC, for midday yesterday (Monday), however, the SRC failed to attend.

Khan said even with the SRC’s failure to attend the meeting, DUT Management met to discuss the issues raised in the memorandum.

He said some of the issues that the students raised included, “the incompetence of the Sbux system, late registration and accommodation for [National Student Financial Aid Scheme] NSFAS funded students,” the statement read.

“Late yesterday, the SRC had requested to meet with the DUT Management at 09h00 this morning and the request was accepted by DUT Management,” the statement read.

“However, again the SRC did not pitch for the meeting and the executive of the SRC had their phones switched off. It is important to mention that the SRC has to date snubbed four meetings within two days that had been agreed upon with Management.”

The university has called on protesting students to respect the right of others as enshrined in the Constitution.

“We also urge them to observe the university rules while exercising their democratic right. DUT Management is always open to engagements with students through existing structures, on any issue that they may want to raise,” it said.

“We are hopeful that the SRC will make time for today’s meeting with Management as the issues raised in their memorandum must be discussed by all parties concerned.”

The university apologised for the inconvenience caused by the students’ protest.

– African News Agency (ANA)

