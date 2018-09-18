ANC members ‘seek to interdict new Harry Gwala Region leadership’

The African National Congress (ANC) region in KwaZulu-Natal where former ANC youth league secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa was gunned down may soon be dealing with a court battle as opposing factions fight for control.

Newly elected spokesperson for the ANC Harry Gwala Region, Thabiso Zulu, said in a press release tonight that among the applicants in the “frivolous” court action were previous regional executive committee (REC) members and some from the regional task team that was put in place when the REC was disbanded.

“The regional executive committee of Harry Gwala notes the intention of nine members of the ANC from the different branches who seek to interdict the REC. The REC believes that the provincial executive and the national executive committees did everything in their powers to listen, entertain and correct any grievances from branches who raised complaints before and during the conference,” said Zulu.

Harry Gwala Region incorporates towns such as Kokstad, Bulwer, Ixopo, and Umzimkhulu.

The region finally held its elective conference at the end of August after numerous delays had led to postponements since last year. When new leadership was finally chosen, disgruntled members immediately threatened to take legal action.

The region has also been identified as a hotspot for political violence. It was thrust into the limelight after the death of Magaqa last year. He was serving as a PR councillor at Umzimkhulu Local Municipality when he was murdered.

Magaqa was one of four ANC members to be killed in the region in 2017. He was gunned down alongside colleagues Nontsikelelo Mafa and Jabu Msiya and died in September 2017 due to complications from multiple gunshot wounds. Mafa and Msiya both survived and were placed under protection.

It was claimed Magaqa’s assassination was a result of his speaking out against corruption within the municipality. One of Magaqa’s alleged killers is due to appear in the Umzimkhulu Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

– African News Agency (ANA)

