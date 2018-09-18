Nine-year-old killed by emergency vehicle in Port Elizabeth

Eastern Cape police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a 9-year-old child was killed in an accident involving an emergency vehicle in Port Elizabeth.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said it was alleged that at about 13:45, a group of school children were standing on the road waiting to be guided by the scholar patroller.

The scholar patroller stopped traffic and L-Jay Peterson, a learner from Republic Primary School, ran across Standford Road in Gelvandale.

“An emergency vehicle was travelling on the IPTS bus route and failed to stop thus hitting the child,” said Naidu.

Peterson died on the scene.

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Spokesperson, Kupido Baron, said the metro was in the process of determining what exactly happened.

“For now, it seems that one of our officials was en route to an emergency when the tragic incident occurred. “

“We would like to extend our condolences to the family of L-Jay Peterson during this difficult time. Our prayers are with them and also with the employee as this incident will likely have a lasting impact on his life as well,” said Baron.

– African News Agency (ANA)

