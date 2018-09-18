BLF welcomes legalisation of ‘holy herb’ dagga

Black First Land First (BLF) welcomes the Constitutional Court ruling to legalise the usage of marijuana (dagga), the party has announced in a statement.

“BLF has called for the liberation of the herb that has long been used for spiritual, medicinal and recreational use.”

The party adds: “The Black Agenda, which is the blueprint for black liberation, states: ‘Now we return the holy herb to its rightful place as a plant of industrial revolution, of medicinal magic and cultural reproduction. Science is on the side of the truth’.

“Even the white man can no longer hide the fact that intsangu [dagga] is a superior plant when it comes to healing diseases the white system can’t handle.

“It’s a known fact that a variety of this plant when it transforms to hemp, can build houses and bridges. It can give us clothes to cover our bodies.”

“Finally, we warn that whites never legalise for benefit of black people, we must ensure that they do not turn this spiritual herb into a commodity to benefit white monopoly capital.

“Intsangu is defiant, throw the seeds everywhere in the city, villages, townships and let it grow like the revolution that must grow!” the statements ends.

ALSO READ: ACDP slams ConCourt dagga ruling

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.