South Africa 18.9.2018 03:11 pm

Absa only met with Gwede, Jessie over Gupta accounts

Citizen reporter
Ajay and Atul Gupta. File photo

The bank’s representative says it declined to meet with the ministers because it did not understand why the meeting would take place.

Absa’s Yasmin Masithela told the commission of inquiry into state capture today that the bank’s review committee took the decision to close the business accounts of the Guptas, including Oakbay.

The bank was the first of the four major banks in South Africa to end its relationship with the controversial Gupta family.

Masithela testified that large unexplained transfers between Oakbay and other entities banking elsewhere had occurred.

She added that media reports about the Guptas had created reputational risk for the bank, a reason that FirstRand’s former CEO Johan Burger cited as being one that informed FNB’s decision to close Gupta accounts during his testimony earlier.

Absa had also received an invitation from the governing ANC to meet the party following its decision to close the Guptas’ business accounts.

The bank met with the governing party’s then secretary-general, Gwede Mantashe, and his deputy Jessie Duarte.

Masithela said during the meeting, an allegation that the banks had colluded to close the accounts of the Guptas was raised.

The bank, however, declined to attend a meeting with the inter-ministerial committee chaired by the then minister of mineral resources, Mosebenzi Zwane, because details regarding the meeting had not been outlined.

Burger testified ahead of Masithela, saying FNB had turned down an invitation to meet with the inter-ministerial committee.

Representatives from Nedbank are expected to give testimony at the inquiry tomorrow.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

