SA’s First Lady off to the US

Dr Tshepo Motsepe, the spouse of President Cyril Ramaphosa and First Lady of the Republic of South Africa, will on Tuesday embark on an official visit to the United States.

She departs ahead of her husband, who will lead the South African delegation to the United Nations general assembly in New York. The assembly begins Tuesday and continues for nine days.

A statement from the presidency said: “Dr Motsepe will start her visit at her alma mater, Harvard University’s School of Public Health, where she will deliver an address at the Open Summit on early childhood health and development in South Africa.

“She will also have a conversation with a group of students and faculty from the department of global health and population.

“On the second leg of her visit, Dr Motsepe will attend the unveiling of the Nelson Mandela statue at the United Nations’ headquarters.”

Dr Motsepe holds a master of public health in maternal child health and ageing from the Harvard School of Public Health. She is a qualified medical doctor, holding a bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

She has also completed a social entrepreneurship certificate programme at the Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs).

Dr Motsepe has worked in private practice and in hospitals including Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in South Africa and Parirenyatwa Hospital in Zimbabwe – each the largest in their countries.

She also worked with the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute which is a leading African research institute focusing on sexual and reproductive health as well as HIV research. She has also served as chairperson of the Gauteng health department’s accreditation committee.

Dr Motsepe is the chairperson of African Self Help Trust (Asha), a non-profit organisation, which provides early childhood development support programmes for home-based crèches in disadvantaged communities.

