Suspended North West mayor takes council to court

Suspended Kagisano Molopo Mayor Bitsa Lenkopane is challenging her suspension in the North West High Court in Mahikeng.

In court papers, Lenkopane and Morufa Moloto, the municipality’s chief financial officer, named municipal manager Olaotse Bojosinyana as the first respondent and individual councillors of Kagisano Molopo as second respondents.

Lenkopane, 42, is seeking the court to declare her suspension as null and void.

She was suspended after an ad-hoc committee appointed by the council presented its recommendation before the council.

Lenkopane argued that the council has no power to suspend any councillor and that the council did not request the MEC for local government in the province to suspend her, as stipulated.

Moloto wanted the court to declare her suspension unlawful, arguing that the municipal manager decided to request her to provide reasons why she should not be suspended without obtaining council’s principle decision to do so.

She said the process followed by the municipal manager amounts to an irregularity.

