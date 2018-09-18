 
menu
South Africa 18.9.2018 02:33 pm

Suspended North West mayor takes council to court

ANA

Bitsa Lenkopane wants the court to declare her suspension unlawful as she claims that the council has no power to suspend a councillor.

Suspended Kagisano Molopo Mayor Bitsa Lenkopane is challenging her suspension in the North West High Court in Mahikeng.

In court papers, Lenkopane and Morufa Moloto, the municipality’s chief financial officer, named municipal manager Olaotse Bojosinyana as the first respondent and individual councillors of Kagisano Molopo as second respondents.

Lenkopane, 42, is seeking the court to declare her suspension as null and void.

She was suspended after an ad-hoc committee appointed by the council presented its recommendation before the council.

Lenkopane argued that the council has no power to suspend any councillor and that the council did not request the MEC for local government in the province to suspend her, as stipulated.

Moloto wanted the court to declare her suspension unlawful, arguing that the municipal manager decided to request her to provide reasons why she should not be suspended without obtaining council’s principle decision to do so.

She said the process followed by the municipal manager amounts to an irregularity.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Six alleged gang members killed in North West 17.9.2018
Pupil in court for allegedly stabbing teacher to death 17.9.2018
Man in North West court for alleged R250k roof sheet fraud 17.9.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.