Giraffe calf from tragic Hoedspruit accident dies in relocation process

The directors of the Board of Blyde Wildlife Estate confirmed that the giraffe cow that was involved in the tragic incident on September 3 in which Katy and Finn Williams were severely injured has been successfully moved to her new destination earlier today, reports Letaba Herald.

Unfortunately, the cow’s two-month-old calf did not survive the relocation process.

All necessary precautions were taken and all legal requirements were adhered to. It is unclear at this stage what went wrong.

“We are all devastated by this very sad news, ” Riaan Cilliers, the estate manager of the Blyde Wildlife Estate confirmed.

