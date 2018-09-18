Three children perish in Cape Town fire

Three children burnt to death in a fire on Monday night, in Browns Farm, Philippi, the city of Cape Town said on Tuesday.

City Fire spokesperson Theo Layne said firefighters attended to a fire at around 9.18pm Monday night in which four informal structures were destroyed.

Layne said the cause of the fire, in which two boys and one girl sustained fatal burns, was undetermined at this stage.

The South African Police Service was investigating.

The incident follows a fire in Alexandra in Johannesburg on Sunday in which four children died. In that case, two of the mothers were arrested for negligence after they allegedly locked their children in a house while they visited a shebeen.

