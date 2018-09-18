 
menu
South Africa 18.9.2018 01:00 pm

Three children perish in Cape Town fire

ANA
Photo: File

Photo: File

The blaze follows a fire in Alexandra in Johannesburg on Sunday in which four children died.

Three children burnt to death in a fire on Monday night, in Browns Farm, Philippi, the city of Cape Town said on Tuesday.
 
City Fire spokesperson Theo Layne said firefighters attended to a fire at around 9.18pm Monday night in which four informal structures were destroyed.
 
Layne said the cause of the fire, in which two boys and one girl sustained fatal burns, was undetermined at this stage.
 
The South African Police Service was investigating.
 
The incident follows a fire in Alexandra in Johannesburg on Sunday in which four children died. In that case, two of the mothers were arrested for negligence after they allegedly locked their children in a house while they visited a shebeen.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
Related Stories
Four children perish in Alex fire 17.9.2018
Protests about state of Bank of Lisbon building were ignored in 2015 already 14.9.2018
WATCH: Another Joburg building burns 12.9.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.