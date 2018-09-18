Judgment delayed in abalone kingpin case

Judgment was postponed in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday in the case against alleged perlemoen kingpin Julian Brown.

Brown has pleaded not guilty to charges of him heading up a multi-million rand perlemoen poaching enterprise.

Brown, a high school drop-out from Jeffrey’s Bay, is accused of heading the enterprise alongside Eugene “Boesman” Victor and Brandon Turner, allegedly his right-hand men.

The trio faces a string of charges, the most serious of which is racketeering. Brown faces an additional charge of money laundering in relation to the purchase of a luxury Ferrari vehicle.

Brown had earlier denied that he had anything to do with an abalone poaching syndicate and claimed he made his money from scrap metal and the sale of second-hand cars before registering his construction business J&B Construction.

A string of associates who allegedly helped Brown build up the abalone enterprise, lining their own pockets in the process, testified in the Port Elizabeth High Court as Section 204 witnesses.

Section 204 witness Edgar Clulow, 26, earlier testified how Brown roped him into the business. Clulow, who did mechanical and building work, told the court he had helped his father with renovations at Brown’s grandmother’s house when Brown contacted him shortly afterwards.

“Julian contacted me on my cell and I thought he was going to ask me to do something at his grandmother’s house… but he requested me to meet him at a Sasol Garage in Sidwell,” Clulow said.

“When I got there he [Julian] said he would put petrol in my bakkie, he then asked me to go weigh abalone for him in Schauderville.”

Clulow said that Brown gave him blue Chokka bags and a scale and instructed him to follow him to a house in the city’s northern areas.

“Brown was driving up and down in the street to ensure that the police were not around,” Clulow said. He testified that he was then instructed by Brown to take the abalone to a nearby KFC where a white golf would collect the package. He detailed similar operations which took place in Westering, Bluewater Bay and Forest Hill, further implicating Turner as the driver of the white pick up vehicle used in the operations.

But, when the state put Clulow’s evidence to Brown, he dismissed it and claimed that Clulow worked for him on various construction sites. “Most of these guys who ask for jobs have been busy with this funny business. I tried to give him [Clulow] a job to get him away from these things, he was obviously doing these things in his private time,” said Brown.

Judge Mandela Makaula said that he was not ready to hand down his verdict on Tuesday and postponed the matter to November 15 and 16.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.