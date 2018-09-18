Police seek family of teenager found at Linden petrol station

A teenager who is believed to be mentally challenged was found at a Linden petrol station, and the Linden Police Station is asking for anyone who knows him to come forward, they told Randburg Sun.

Akhani Mashaba, who is said to be around 16 years old, was found and brought to the police station about five days ago by a concerned community member.

The station’s constable Takalani Matumba said they knew nothing about the boy as he also could not give enough information about himself.

“We don’t know where he lives or the whereabouts of his parents, we are now going to try and find a home for him and whoever recognises him, must contact the station,” he said.

The boy does not seem to recognise his surroundings nor does he know his parent’s names, “All he knows is his name and when asked where he lives all he has said is number 11,” said Matumba.

Should you know or recognise Akhani Mashaba please contact constable Takalani Matumba on 079 880 4955.