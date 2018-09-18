 
menu
South Africa 18.9.2018 12:05 pm

Ramaphosa sends condolences following deadly bus crash which killed 11 Zambians

ANA
Limpopo bus crash. Picture: Limpopo Department of Transport/Twitter

Limpopo bus crash. Picture: Limpopo Department of Transport/Twitter

The president says the South African government will provide assistance to the injured and the families of all the deceased.

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa sent a message of condolence to his Zambian counterpart Edgar Lungu following the death of 11 Zambian nationals in a bus accident that took place on Monday, outside Mookgopong, in Limpopo province.

Ramaphosa said the thoughts of the South African people are with the people of Zambia, particularly the families that have lost their loved ones. He also wished all the injured victims a speedy recovery.

South African law enforcement agencies are investigating the cause of the accident.

A statement from the Presidency said that working with Zambian authorities through their high commission in Pretoria, the South African government will provide assistance to the injured and the families of all the deceased.

The statement added that fraternal relations between South Africa and Zambia were cemented when the ANC established its headquarters in Lusaka during the struggle for liberation. This led to the existing deep and solid bonds of friendship between the peoples of South Africa and Zambia.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
Over 600 Limpopo schoolgirls fall pregnant annually 18.9.2018
‘Heads will roll’ over mayors’ absence at water summit – furious Limpopo premier 18.9.2018
At least 11 dead in Limpopo bus crash 17.9.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.