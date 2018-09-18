Ramaphosa sends condolences following deadly bus crash which killed 11 Zambians

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa sent a message of condolence to his Zambian counterpart Edgar Lungu following the death of 11 Zambian nationals in a bus accident that took place on Monday, outside Mookgopong, in Limpopo province.

Ramaphosa said the thoughts of the South African people are with the people of Zambia, particularly the families that have lost their loved ones. He also wished all the injured victims a speedy recovery.

South African law enforcement agencies are investigating the cause of the accident.

A statement from the Presidency said that working with Zambian authorities through their high commission in Pretoria, the South African government will provide assistance to the injured and the families of all the deceased.

The statement added that fraternal relations between South Africa and Zambia were cemented when the ANC established its headquarters in Lusaka during the struggle for liberation. This led to the existing deep and solid bonds of friendship between the peoples of South Africa and Zambia.

