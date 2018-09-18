Parliament to hold special security meeting following suicide

Parliament’s portfolio committee on police will hold a special meeting next week to consider security measures at the legislature following the suicide of a staff member at his office last week.

The chairman of the committee, Francois Beukman, said the meeting would be held next Wednesday.

“The National Commissioner of Police General Kehla Sitole and the relevant commanders responsible for national key points will be requested to brief the committee on progress regarding the recent shooting incident at parliament and the review of Saps (South African Police Service) security measures at parliament,” Beukman said.

The meeting will be held jointly with the portfolio committee on public works, and the director-general of the department of public works would outline security infrastructure set in place at Parliament since 2015.

Beukman said the committees needed to be assured that security measures were adequate.

“Any breach of security at the national legislature, especially where firearms are involved, should be properly investigated, and current measures should be reviewed and strengthened.”

A 57-year-old man shot and killed himself on the second floor of parliament’s 90 Plein Street offices last week.

MPs and officials have said the event raised concern about security because a firearm was brought onto the premises undetected.

