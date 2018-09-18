 
menu
South Africa 18.9.2018 09:32 am

Police seek parents of week-old baby abandoned near KZN highway

ANA
Picture: SAPS

Picture: SAPS

Authorities say the infant was found well-clothed and wrapped with a blanket.

Detectives from the KwaDukuza family violence, child protection, and sexual offences unit on Tuesday urged the public to help them find the next of kin of a one-week-old baby boy who was abandoned near the R74 highway.

Police spokesperson lieutenant colonel Thulani Zwane said the abandoned baby was found by a passerby on Sunday September 16 near an unoccupied house on the R74 highway in Maphumulo.

“The baby was well-clothed and wrapped with a blanket. He was taken to hospital for medical attention,” said Zwane.

“A case of child abandonment was opened in the Maphumulo police station. Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation or the next of kin can contact Sergeant Duma on 079 484 5748 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Court forces Home Affairs to issue birth certificate for abandoned baby 26.7.2018
Rustenburg teen still missing, more houses burnt 9.11.2017
Three missing Western Cape children found 3.8.2015

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.