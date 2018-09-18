Police seek parents of week-old baby abandoned near KZN highway

Detectives from the KwaDukuza family violence, child protection, and sexual offences unit on Tuesday urged the public to help them find the next of kin of a one-week-old baby boy who was abandoned near the R74 highway.

Police spokesperson lieutenant colonel Thulani Zwane said the abandoned baby was found by a passerby on Sunday September 16 near an unoccupied house on the R74 highway in Maphumulo.

#sapsKZN KwaDukuza #FCS Unit seek next of kin of a one-week-old baby boy who was abandoned on 16 September 2018, near R74 highway in Maphumulo. Anyone with information can contact Sgt Duma on 079 484 5748 / #CrimeStop 08600 10111. NP pic.twitter.com/FHn5XhoZoc — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) September 18, 2018

“The baby was well-clothed and wrapped with a blanket. He was taken to hospital for medical attention,” said Zwane.

“A case of child abandonment was opened in the Maphumulo police station. Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation or the next of kin can contact Sergeant Duma on 079 484 5748 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.