Cape Town cops nab trio for killing two people

Police from the Bellville Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit in Cape Town have arrested three suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of two occupants of a bakkie.

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said on Tuesday police also recovered unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

“Yesterday afternoon at around 15:50, three armed suspects approached two occupants of a Toyota double cab bakkie on the corners of Labelle and Watts Roads in Brackenfell and opened fire on them. Both men aged 25 and 40 were fatally wounded,” said Traut.

He said the suspects fled the scene in a VW Polo with police in hot pursuit. The high-speed chase ended in J Block, Khayelitsha, where all three suspects aged 28, 35, and 46 were cornered and arrested.

“Four 9mm firearms, of which three are unlicensed, as well as various calibre rounds of ammunition were confiscated from the suspects. The possibility that the murders are linked to the taxi industry is not ruled out,” said Traut.

He said the suspects will soon appear in court.