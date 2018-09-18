 
South Africa 18.9.2018 07:40 am

Concourt ruling could see marijuana go up in flames

Dagga. Picture: TMPD

Activists argue that the criminalisation of dagga use and possession is a violation of the right to equality, dignity, and freedom of religion.

The Constitutional Court is expected to hand down judgment on Tuesday in a matter in which another court ruled that it was legal for South Africans to grow a little weed – better known locally as dagga – for personal use.

Last year in March, Justice Dennis Davis handed down a judgment in the Western Cape High Court that declared sections of the  Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act invalid and unconstitutional after an application brought by Rastafarian lawyer Gareth Prince, an advocate for the decriminalisation of marijuana.

Prince argued that the criminalisation of dagga use and possession was a violation of the right to equality, dignity, and freedom of religion.

Justice Davis suspended the order of invalidity on the use of cannabis until it could be confirmed by the Constitutional Court.

The National Prosecuting Authority and other government departments are opposed to the legalisation of dagga warning of harmful effects.

