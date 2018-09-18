No bail for suspects of ANC councillor murder, says Mchunu family

The family of ANC activist and former councillor Musawenkosi Maqatha Mchunu – who was gunned down in May this year – said on Monday that they hope the suspects that were arrested last week in connection with his murder would not be granted bail.

Family spokesperson Bonginkosi Zuma said at a media briefing: “We welcome the arrest of the suspects, but we want to stress that as the family we are against the granting of bail to the suspects. Our family member was killed in the most brutal fashion and our feeling is that the suspects should not be granted bail.”

On May 11, Mchunu was shot dead as he was exiting his vehicle at KwaPata in the Pietermaritzburg area.

Zuma told the media briefing that the family was shocked when they learned that one of the suspects arrested was a local councillor, saying that the arrest confirmed their suspicions that Mchunu’s murder was politically motivated.

“The person arrested is a local leader who lives in our neighbourhood,” said Zuma.

He told the media that last week’s court appearance had opened wounds and the family was hurting.

“Truth be told, we have been hurting since 11 May. Maqatha’s two wives and two kids have had a difficult time since his killing,” said Zuma.

“Families whose members were killed across the province also deserve closure and so we are calling on the police to work tirelessly in arresting those responsible for other killings.”

Zuma said the family was grateful for the support demonstrated by ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and other ANC leaders. Ramaphosa had visited the family on May 14.

The suspects, who are in police custody, will be back in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for a formal bail application.