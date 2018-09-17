RTMC sends investigators to probe horror Limpopo bus crash

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says it has sent crash investigators to Limpopo to assist in investigating the cause of a bus crash that killed 11 people and left more than 30 injured.

The crash happened on the N1 near Mookgopong when the bus, reportedly travelling from Zambia to Gauteng, overturned. Initial reports are that the bus experienced a tyre burst after which the driver lost control and veered off the road.

Two passengers were seriously injured and 30 passengers had slight injuries.

RTMC Spokesperson Simon Zwane said the accident follows two other bus crashes that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape provinces last month. In KwaZulu-Natal, five people were killed when a bus travelling from Johannesburg to Empangeni overturned near Melmoth. Twelve people suffered serious injuries while 15 escaped with minor injuries.

In the Western Cape, ten people died when a bus overturned outside Beaufort West. About 30 were injured.

“The RTMC has been involved in investigating seven major fatal crashes involving buses so far this year. Buses contribute about one percent of the total number of fatal crashes caused by all modes of road transport in the country. Last year there were 161 fatal crashes involving buses which was a slight decrease compared to 202 fatal bus crashes recorded in 2016.”

“However, more needs to be done to curb the spate of bus crashes in the country as one incident claims more lives compared to others modes of road transport,” said Zwane.

Zwane said the RTMC sends its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes a speedy recovery to all the injured.

The corporation commits itself that it will work with other authorities to investigate the exact cause of this crash so as to bring closure to all affected he added.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.