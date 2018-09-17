SAA resumes flights between Johannesburg and Hong Kong

South African Airways (SAA) said on Monday that it had resumed flights between Johannesburg and Hong Kong following Typhoon Mangkhut.

Typhoon Mangkhut is one of the most powerful storms to hit the region in decades, wrecking buildings and shutting down the city in Hong Kong. The storm killed dozens of people in the Philippines and is now making its way across southern China.

SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said the typhoon has now passed through Hong Kong, which clears the airspace for SAA to resume operations.

“Following the receipt of a weather update and forecast from the authorities in Hong Kong, SAA is satisfied that the conditions are now within the airline’s operating limits to resume flights. This follows the suspension of flights between the two destinations in the last three days,” Tlali said.

“To ensure that we assist all customers affected by the cancellation of our flights, we have deployed a bigger aircraft to operate over the next two days. As recovery operations continue in Hong Kong, we urge our customers to take note that ground services at the airport in Hong Kong, as well as public transportation, may still be affected.”

Tlali said assistance will be provided to all customers holding an SAA ticket (only) via any SAA Call Centre, City Travel Office or travel agent.

