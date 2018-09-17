Durban university meets with students amid clashes on campuses

The Durban University of Technology (DUT) has denied reports that its campuses were shut down on Monday following a student protest, but said its management was meeting with the students’ representative council (SRC) to discuss the issues that were raised in their memorandum.

This comes after lectures at DUT were disrupted on Monday as thousands of students walked off campus over the non-payment of student meal allowances – known as S-Bux – this semester. At the weekend a graphic calling for #ShutDownDUT circulated on social media.

DUT spokesperson Nduduzo Ndlovu said two campuses, ML Sultan and Steve Biko, had been affected. Ndlovu said while the university management noted the poster that was circulated on social media over the weekend, DUT management did not know the reasons for that threat.

“This morning, the vice-chancellor and principal of DUT, Professor Thandwa Mthembu, received a memorandum with a list of demands from the SRC. A meeting has been scheduled with the SRC for midday today to discuss the issues that were raised in their memorandum.,” Ndlovu said in a statement.

“DUT has not been shut down. University operations continue and classes are on the go, despite some of the disruptions this morning. We wish to encourage protesting students to dissuade from threatening and intimidating staff and students who are not protesting, as this is illegal.”

