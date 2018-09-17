Woman arrested after four children burn to death in Alex

A woman has been arrested after her four children burnt to death in a house in Alexandra north of Johannesburg on Monday, the Gauteng social development department said.

“Although details are still sketchy, it is believed that the mother left the children unattended throughout the night. Preliminary reports suggest swift action by the South African Police Service, as the mother is reportedly arrested. It is believed that, among other charges, she will face a negligence charge,” spokesperson Mbangwa Xaba said.

Xaba said social workers were on the scene of the accident to investigate the circumstance that led to the deaths of the children whose ages were still unknown.

Gauteng social development MEC Nandi Mayathula-Khoza expressed shock and sadness at the accident. She was expected to visit the scene soon and brief Gauteng premier David Makhura to determine the next course of action by the Gauteng provincial government.

