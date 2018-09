At least 11 people have been killed and dozens injured in a bus crash on the N1 highway at Mookgophong in Limpopo.

Speaking on eNCA, Limpopo transport department spokesperson Matome Moremi said the bus was on its way to Gauteng from Zambia.

Moremi said eight women and three men were declared dead while 41 others were transported to various hospitals in the province.

It’s believed the bus overturned following a tyre burst.

