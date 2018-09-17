Off-duty KZN cop stabbed to death at tavern

A man was arrested and expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday for killing an off-duty police officer at a tavern in KwaNdengezi, near Pinetown, on Sunday.

This is the second off-duty officer to be killed in KwaZulu-Natal this month.

According to provincial South African Police Services (SAPS) spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane, the incident took place at 6.30am on Sunday.

“A 29-year-old off-duty police officer was allegedly stabbed by a 29-year-old man. The deceased sustained a stab wound to the chest and was certified dead at the scene. The suspect was arrested by KwaNdengezi police for murder and will appear in court,” said Zwane.

It is understood that the murdered constable – whose name is known to African News Agency – worked in crime intelligence at Durban Central Police Station. The stabbing allegedly took place following an altercation between the victim and suspect at Uncle’s tavern.

The suspect handed himself over to KwaNdengezi police and, after being interviewed by the Hawks, confessed to the murder. The murder weapon was recovered and handed to police.

On September 8, Mandeni-based off-duty sergeant Nonhlanhla Lindiwe Mazibuko sustained multiple gunshot wounds following a domestic dispute with her partner in the Sundumbili area. The suspect handed himself over to police and a firearm believed to be the murder weapon was seized.

