Two university students stabbed to death in separate weekend incidents

A student from the University of Zululand (UniZulu) and another from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) were stabbed to death in separate incidents over the weekend.

KwaZulu-Natal’s police spokesperson, colonel Thembeka Mbele, on Monday said a “known suspect” stabbed a 20-year-old student in the neck at UniZulu’s kwaDlangezwa campus at 2.30 pm on Sunday. The student was declared dead at the scene.

“The suspect was allegedly assaulted by students and taken to hospital for medical attention. A case of murder was opened at Mtunzini police station for investigation,” said Mbele.

In another incident, a UKZN student was stabbed to death in the early hours of Saturday morning, said Mbele.

“At about 4.30am, at the campus, there was a party when a commotion ensued; three unknown suspects fatally stabbed a 22-year-old student and they fled. He sustained multiple stab wounds to the upper body,” said Mbele.

She said that a case of murder was opened at Westville police station and a 20-year-old suspect was arrested.

“He will appear in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court today (Monday),” said Mbele.

