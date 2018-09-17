 
South Africa 17.9.2018 11:50 am

Probation officer report still to be finalised in Parktown Boys abuse case

ANA
Former water polo coach at Parktown Boys High, Collan Rex, leaves the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court covering his face, 11 September 2018. Rex is facing more than 300 charges of rape, sexual assault and attempting murder, Johannesburg. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) 682 21.08.2018

The school’s former water polo coach was found guilty of 144 counts of sexual assault charges and 12 of assault.

The high court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court has postponed pre-sentencing proceedings in the case of former Parktown Boys High School water polo coach Collan Rex, to Thursday.

On Monday, the court heard that the probation officer’s report still needed to be finalised.

Rex was found guilty on 144 counts of sexual assault charges and 12 of assault on Friday.

State prosecutor Arveena Persad said the victim impact statements had been handed to the probation officer but the report wouls only be ready on Thursday.

Rex pleaded guilty to 144 charges of sexually assaulting 12 schoolboys between 2015 and 2016.

