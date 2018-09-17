Six alleged gang members killed in North West

Six alleged gang members were stabbed to death and a teenage girl strangled in two separate incidents in North West at the weekend, police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane said a man was stabbed several times in an apparent gang fight in Kanana near Orkney on Friday night.

“The police found the man, who is alleged to be an SVK gang member, already dead upon arrival at the scene. He was allegedly attacked and killed by the HL and Donyos gang members.”

He said members of the SVK gang went to a house in Extension 11, Kanana, where they found members of the HL and Donyos gangs. A fight ensued and five people were allegedly stabbed.

“The police were called to the scene where they found the house burning. They also found two bodies outside the house while the other body was found in the neighbour’s yard. Two more burnt bodies were found inside the house after the firefighters had extinguished the fire. All the victims are unknown at this stage. The cause of the fight is still unknown and nobody has been arrested,” said Captain Tselanyane.

In the second incident, a 15-year-old was found dead after she was allegedly strangled by her 20-year-old boyfriend in Dinokana near Zeerust on Saturday.

“It is alleged that the suspect told his brother that he strangled his girlfriend and dumped her body in the bushes next to the graveyard in Dinokana. The brother alerted the police and the girl’s body was found in the bushes covered with blankets. The suspect’s whereabouts are still unknown,” he said.