Cosatu congress delayed by protests

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) congress has reportedly been delayed by the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) protesting outside of the venue.

The trade union federation’s four-day congress was scheduled to get under way on Monday, with delegates expected to elect new leadership.

Another agenda item expected to be discussed at the congress is whether the federation will continue to back its tripartite alliance partner, the governing ANC.

The federation may decide to throw its weight behind fellow alliance member the South African Communist Party (SACP) during next year’s general elections.

The SACP took a resolution last year to consider contesting elections.

Cosatu’s deputy president Zingiswa Losi is in the running for the trade union’s presidency currently held by Sdumo Dlamini.

Dlamini and state president Cyril Ramaphosa were expected to address the delegates at the congress.

#COSATU SAMWU divisions playing themselves at the Federations Conference venue. pic.twitter.com/xbmL9iRaUg — Samkele Maseko (@samkelemaseko) September 17, 2018

#COSATU One of the Federations troubled Federations Unions [SAMWU] tried to storm the enterance of Conference. pic.twitter.com/ektKUixEQg — Samkele Maseko (@samkelemaseko) September 17, 2018