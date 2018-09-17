 
South Africa 17.9.2018 10:38 am

Cosatu congress delayed by protests

Citizen reporter
Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini speaks at a media briefing on its ordinary executive committee meeting, 2 March 2017. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The labour federation’s 13th national congress is expected to elect new leadership over the coming days, with a woman poised to take over.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) congress has reportedly been delayed by the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) protesting outside of the venue.

The trade union federation’s four-day congress was scheduled to get under way on Monday, with delegates expected to elect new leadership.

Another agenda item expected to be discussed at the congress is whether the federation will continue to back its tripartite alliance partner, the governing ANC.

The federation may decide to throw its weight behind fellow alliance member the South African Communist Party (SACP) during next year’s general elections.

The SACP took a resolution last year to consider contesting elections.

Cosatu’s deputy president Zingiswa Losi is in the running for the trade union’s presidency currently held by Sdumo Dlamini.

Dlamini and state president Cyril Ramaphosa were expected to address the delegates at the congress.

 

