Pupil in court for allegedly stabbing teacher to death

A 17-year-old school pupil arrested in connection with the murder of a teacher in Dinokana in Zeerust in the North West is expected to appear in the Lehurutshe Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

North West police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane said the teenager faced a murder charge. He was arrested on Thursday last week after he allegedly stabbed a 24-year-old Maths teacher, Gadimang Mokolobate inside a classroom.

“According to information available at this stage, the teacher was busy invigilating when the suspect, who is a grade 10 learner in the same school, got inside the class, approached the teacher, and stabbed him once in the chest without uttering any word,” said Tselanyane.

“The teacher was rushed to Dinokana Health Centre where he was certified dead on arrival.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.