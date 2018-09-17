Man in North West court for alleged R250k roof sheet fraud

A 26-year-old man is expected to appear in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Monday in connection with fraud amounting to R250 000, North West police said.

The man was arrested at a Brits industrial site on September 14 after police received information that people were allegedly placing orders for goods and using the names of well-known companies all over the country, Captain Sam Tselanyane said.

“At that time, some of the suspects were at one of the companies in Brits industrial site and attempting to defraud it using a falsified order of goods to the estimated value of R250 000.

“The suspect, who was driving a Red Volvo double trailer truck, arrived at the company and produced a false order under the name of the Randburg-based company known as Raubex,” Tselanyane said.

Police arrived at the scene and found the truck was still being loaded with IBR galvanised sheets. The driver was arrested and the truck was impounded.

Further investigation revealed that the same modus operandi had been used to defraud a company in Rosslyn in Pretoria of roofing material worth R1.7 million. A case had been registered in Akasia recently.

“Investigation into the matter is underway, including determining linkages between the two cases,” Tselanyane said.

