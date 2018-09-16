Suspected gangsters arrested, firearms confiscated in Port Elizabeth

Three alleged gangsters have been arrested and three firearms with ammunition were confiscated during police operations in Port Elizabeth this weekend, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday.

“The establishment of task teams to address serious crimes in hotspot areas is paying off when three firearms and suspects were arrested in separate incidents in the northern areas of Port Elizabeth this weekend. The team’s main focus is on suspected gang activities and the proliferation of illegal firearms,” Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

Bethelsdorp task team officers were patrolling in Haggard Road in Greenfields at about 6.45pm on Friday when they noticed a man “fidgeting with his pants” as the police vehicle approached him.

On stopping and searching him, the officers retrieved a firearm tucked into his pants. Twenty rounds of ammunition were found in the bag he was carrying. “The 25-year-old, a known gang member, was arrested and detained for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.” He would appear in court on Monday, Naidu said.

At about 1am on Saturday morning, members of the visible gang intervention unit, the cluster crime combatting unit, and public order policing unit were on a joint patrol when they noticed three men walking in Voissen Street.

“It is alleged that as the police approached them, one of the males hastily separated from the group and walked into a yard. The police officers followed him into the yard and he was seen hiding something under a mat. When police lifted the mat they found a .357 Magnum [revolver] and 6 rounds of ammunition. The suspect was arrested and detained on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition,” she said.

Later on Saturday morning, at about 9.30am, Bethelsdorp task team officers were patrolling the Vastrap area when they noticed a known gang member walking down an unknown street.

As the police vehicle stopped alongside the man, he was seen throwing something away. The suspect was searched and seven sticks of dagga were found on him. The bag he had tossed away contained a 9mm pistol. The 23-year-old man was arrested and detained on charges of possession of drugs and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was expected to appear in court on Monday, Naidu said.

Mount Road policing cluster commander Maj-Gen Thembisile Patekile commended the police teams working in unison in the northern areas of Port Elizabeth.

“We will continue with our task teams operating in these hotspot areas. Criminals cannot and will not be allowed to freely commit crimes involving the use of firearms. Our members are commended for constantly keeping an alert eye on suspected persons and we can only achieve our objectives when these persons are stopped, searched, and arrested. A firearm out of the hands of a criminal results in less serious crimes being committed,” Patekile said.