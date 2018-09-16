Hijacked Northern Cape cop escapes as his attackers stop to buy beer

A Kuruman South African Police Service (SAPS) crime intelligence officer hijacked by a gang of six men managed to escape after stabbing one of the hijackers with a knife used to threaten him when the hijackers stopped to buy beer at a tavern in the early hours of Sunday morning, Northern Cape police said.

Police spokesman Captain Sergio Kock said it was alleged that a member of Kuruman police crime intelligence was on duty at around 2 am and “departing from an event that was held at the Second Eye, Kuruman”.

As the officer was waiting for traffic to pass on the N14 he was approached by two men asking for a lift and he told them he was not going to town.

“The suspects, armed with knives, suddenly increased to six and forced the member to the back seat before driving with him to Batlharos. In Batlharos they stopped at a tavern where three suspects got out to buy beer while the other three suspects remained in the vehicle.

“The member allegedly overpowered one of the suspects who opened the door to smoke and stabbed him several times with the butcher knife the suspect had. The two other suspects tried to keep the member inside the vehicle, but he managed to escape,” Kock said.

The officer immediately went to Bathlaros police station to report the incident. The local criminal record centre (LCRC) Kuruman duty officer, highway patrol, and officers from the surrounding police stations were activated and tracked the vehicle to where it was found abandoned in Seodin village, Kuruman.

“The police are currently on the lookout for the suspects and one of them is seriously injured after being stabbed,” Kock said.

Anyone with information about the incident was requested to contact Wrenchville police on 087 630 0050 or crime the stop line 08600 10111. All information received would be treated as strictly confidential.