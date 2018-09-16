Two women critically injured in Gauteng car crash

Two women were critically injured and a third was seriously injured when the car they were travelling in veered out of control and crashed along the R563 near Hekpoort in Gauteng on Sunday afternoon, paramedics said.

Shortly after 12.30pm, paramedics from ER24, Westrand district municipality fire department, as well as other emergency services arrived on the scene where they found a car near the side of the road, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

Three women were found inside the car with multiple injuries. All three were trapped and had to be freed by the Westrand fire department.

The ER24 Oneplan medical helicopter and another medical helicopter were called to the scene to airlift two of the women to hospital. They had sustained critical injuries. The third woman was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. She was treated for multiple serious injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the accident were not yet known, Vermaak said.