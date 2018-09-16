Mkhize rejects media report on foreign travel

The co-operative governance and traditional affairs ministry has dismissed media claims that minister Zweli Mkhize has made official trips abroad since his appointment to the position.

“The ministry of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) wishes to correct a Sunday newspaper report that claimed that the minister has travelled solo internationally since his appointment,” Mkhize’s spokesman Musa Zondi said in a statement.

This was factually incorrect and Mkhize had not travelled in his official capacity internationally since he was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this year.

The report in the Sunday Times focused on travels by ministers with their spouses or family members abroad and was supposedly based on parliamentary questions from the Democratic Alliance.

“The response to that question had clearly stated that the minister has not undertaken official travel outside the borders of the country. Any claims to the contrary are devoid of truth,” Zondi said.