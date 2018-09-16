One killed, seven injured in Gauteng car crash

One person died and seven others were injured when a car veered out of control and rolled on Station Road in Carletonville on the West Rand in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Shortly before 4am on Sunday morning, paramedics from ER24 and another service arrived on the scene where they found eight people involved in a “single vehicle rollover”, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

It was believed that the car overturned several times, ejecting all eight occupants. The driver was found with minor injuries. He later declined to be transported to hospital.

“Six men, believed to be between 28 and 34 years old, were found with moderate injuries. They were treated on [the] scene and later transported to a nearby hospital. Another man was found with fatal injuries. Sadly, there was nothing that paramedics could do for him and he was declared dead on [the] scene by another service.”

The cause of the accident was not yet known, Vermaak said.