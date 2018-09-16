Minibus taxi crash injures 14 in Johannesburg

Fourteen people were injured, some of them seriously, when a minibus taxi veered out of control and crashed on the M1 in Johannesburg, paramedics said said on Sunday.

Netcare 911 responded at 5.10pm on Saturday afternoon to reports of a crash on the M1 northbound near Corlett Drive in Waverley, Johannesburg, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

Reports from the scene indicated that the driver of a minibus taxi lost control of the vehicle which then crash into the centre median barrier.

“Approximately 14 occupants of the vehicle sustained varying degrees of injuries ranging from minor to serious. All the patients were transported by other ambulance services to hospital for further treatment. All necessary authorities were on the scene to investigate,” Herbst said.