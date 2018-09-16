Police hit Limpopo crime syndicates

In a concerted effort to eradicate so-called trio crimes – house and business robberies and hijackings – in crime-ridden areas, an intelligence-led operation “cease-fire has successfully dismantled possible trio crime syndicates” this week, Limpopo police said.

These operations, which comprised of tracing teams, crime intelligence, and detective units, led to the apprehension eight suspects aged between 26 and 33 for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and suspected stolen motor vehicles, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

Various items were seized during these operations, including two AK 47 rifles, three motor vehicles, four more firearms, and a large quantity of ammunition.

Two suspects were arrested in the Tafelkop area in the Motetema policing precinct outside Groblersdal during a sting joint operation.

In the Nebo policing precinct outside Groblersdal, two suspects were arrested after detectives spotted, stopped, and searched a suspicious motor vehicle near Mgababa village. Preliminary police investigations revealed that the suspects were wanted for a series of business robberies committed in the Nebo and Jane Furse policing areas.

At Mohlakamosoma village in the Bolobedu policing precinct outside Tzaneen, the Tzaneen policing cluster tracing team succeeded in intercepting suspects allegedly en route to commit business robberies in the area. “The suspects were stopped, but they did not co-operate. They drove away at high speed and the car chase ensued until three suspects were arrested.”

In the Burgersfort policing area, crime intelligence and the crime prevention officers arrested a 33-year-old suspect for possession of ammunition. The preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect was wanted for business robberies committed in the area.

The arrested suspects would appear in the Nebo, Motetema, Burgersfort, and Bolobedu magistrate’s courts respectively soon, Ngoepe said.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba was “delighted about the significant impact done in the fight against this crime category”. The South African Police Service in the province would increase efforts to eradicate criminality, especially crimes affecting the economy, Ledwaba said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android