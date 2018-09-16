Water restrictions hit Pretoria

Rand Water has cut its supply of water to Tshwane by 20 percent in order to manage reservoir levels, the metro said on Friday, according to a report in the Pretoria North Rekord.

Spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the move had been necessitated by a surge in water consumption, which was a typical phenomenon at the start of spring.

“This has caused reservoir levels to take a dip. As soon as those levels have been restored, the supply from Rand Water will be back to 100 percent.”

Mashigo said though the restrictions applied to the entire Tshwane, residents in Soshanguve, Mabopane, Ga-Rankuwa and Winterveld should be especially intent on using water sparingly. Combined, this area was the biggest consumer of water in the metro,

Conserving water should be the norm, he said.

Rand Water supplies water to most Gauteng municipalities.

Mashigo reminded residents of the following tips to save water:

Use grey water for irrigating gardens and flushing toilets.

Report water leaks and burst pipes.

Install water-saving devices.

Where possible, install a low-flow showerhead and tap aerators.

Use a dual-flush toilet cistern.

Plant indigenous or drought-resistant shrubs in the garden.

Water gardens before 06:00 or after 18:00 and only when necessary.

Use a broom instead of a hosepipe when cleaning driveways or patios.

Collect rainwater for re-use in the garden or for washing the car.

Cover the swimming pool to reduce evaporation.

Take a shower rather than a bath.

Close a running tap while brushing teeth or shaving.

Regularly check toilets and taps for leaks.

