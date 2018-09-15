 
South Africa 15.9.2018 03:34 pm

One dead, 14 injured in KwaZulu-Natal minibus taxi, car crash

Paramedics the say the cause of the collision was not yet known.

One person was killed and 14 others were injured when a minibus taxi and a car collided on the R56 near Anderson’s Garage outside Richmond in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics and other services arrived on the scene shortly after 9.30am where they found the taxi on its roof, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

Most of the injured had been ejected from the taxi. “Sadly, one person sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on the scene.”

Fourteen other people were treated for various injuries before they were transported to hospitals in the area. Two people from the car were treated and transported by another medical service. The cause of the collision was not yet known, Vermaak said.

