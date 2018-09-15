Four men shot dead, woman wounded in Port Elizabeth shooting

Four men were shot dead and a woman was wounded in a shooting incident in Kuvo Street in Zwide, Port Elizabeth on Friday night, Eastern Cape police said.

This followed after a 38-year-old woman heard a “loud quarrel erupting from a neighbouring shack” at about 10.45pm, Captain Andre Beetge said on Saturday.

“When she walked over to the shack to ask them to quiet down, several shots were being fired inside the shack. She was wounded in her lower arm in the process and ran to safety. On police arrival, four male bodies were discovered. Two inside and two outside,” he said.

Only the shack owner, 32-year-old Bongani Yoni, could be identified. Several empty ammunition cartridges were found in and around the murder scene. At this stage it was unknown what the reason for the murders were or who the perpetrators were.

Police urged anybody that could assist with more information to contact the investigating officer of the Motherwell serious violent crime unit Captain Jerome Mackay on 076 018 0713, Beetge said.

Motherwell policing cluster commander Major General Dawie Rabie said: “Crimes committed using firearms are a priority to SAPS [South African Police Service]. We [SAPS] cannot allow these violent crimes and we urge our community to assist police in rooting out these criminals and their firearms.”