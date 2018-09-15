Pedestrian killed on Joe Slovo Drive

A pedestrian, believed to be in his late 30s, died when he was knocked down by a car on Joe Slovo Drive in Johannesburg, paramedics said on Saturday.

At about 9.30pm on Friday night, ER24 paramedics were on route to another emergency when they were flagged down by bystanders, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

“Upon assessment, they found the man lying in the road with severe injuries. His vital signs were deteriorating and they initiated CPR [cardiopulmonary resuscitation]. Despite their efforts they were unable to revive him and he was later declared dead on the scene.”

The driver of the vehicle was traumatised but not injured in the incident. Johannesburg’s metro police department attended the scene and would investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident, Vermaak said.