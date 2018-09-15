 
South Africa 15.9.2018 11:42 am

Alleged robber shot dead in KZN

Police are investigating the circumstances around an alleged attempted robbery in Pinetown, KZN

Paramedics say the suspected robber was declared dead at the scene.

An alleged robber was shot dead in an apparent attempted robbery in Pinetown, Durban on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

Shortly after 9am on Saturday morning, paramedics from ER24 arrived at the intersection of Old Main and Moody streets where they found police already in attendance, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

“It is understood that an attempted robbery took place and a man, believed to be a suspect, was shot and killed. Paramedics assessed the man and found that he sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body. There was nothing that they could do for him and he was declared dead on the scene.”

A woman, believed to be a learner driver instructor, was found on the scene traumatised. She declined to be transported to hospital. It was understood that she was assaulted during the attempted robbery at the intersection. The circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated by police, Vermaak said.

